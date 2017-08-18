State of emergency extended again

The state of emergency in British Columbia has been extended to the end of the month.

According to Emergency Management B.C., the third extension will take the declaration to Sept. 1. It was issued July 1 and extended on July 19 and Aug. 4.

As of Friday morning, there were 138 wildfires burning in B.C., with 27 evacuation orders affecting approximately 4,400 individuals, plus 40 evacuation alerts impacting approximately 20,700 people.

The state of emergency gives agencies, such as Emergency Management BC, the fire commissioner, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, and the RCMP the authority, under the Wildfire Act, to take every action necessary to fight the wildfires and protect residents and their communities, according to a government press release.

“As well, the province remains committed to provide ongoing, direct financial support to evacuees, with $600-per-household funding, being renewed every 14 days until evacuees return home,” it read. “Eligible small businesses affected by the fires can also now receive a $1,500 emergency grant through the Canadian Red Cross and (the) province.”

The state of emergency of course is a result of the record-setting wildfire season in British Columbia. The last provincial emergency declaration took place in 2003 for the same reason.

For information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit Emergency Info BC: https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/ or www.bcwildfire.ca.