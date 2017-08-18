Broken leg for Kelowna hit-and-run victim

Kelowna Mounties are on the hunt for an “import-type car” that sent a pedestrian to hospital last weekend.

The collision took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 12, according to a press release from Cpl. Tania Carroll.

Officers were called to the intersection of Gordon Drive and Lequime Road at 1:55 a.m, where they found a man who said he had been hit by a car from behind.

There may be end damage to the vehicle, whose driver fled the scene without offering assistance. The 30-year-old victim, who was treated for minor abrasions and a broken leg, was able to call for help himself.

Anyone with any information or if you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are urged to contact Cst. Ryan Law of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.