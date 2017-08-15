Car theft heat map of West Kelowna

People living in West Kelowna’s downtown core reported the majority of thefts from automobiles this year, but police are reminding that “no residential neighbourhood is fully immune to this crime.”

Most reports happen to come from people who left their doors unlocked with valuables in plain sight.

For anybody who leaves any property in their vehicles, “expect to find it gone when you return later,” the RCMP warn.

“In at least one case, the suspect(s) stole the victims drivers licence, birth certificate, credit cards, SIN card and even their passport, which not only opens up that person from being further victimized thru identity theft and fraud, but also poses significant challenges for them to obtain replacement forms of identification,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Kelwona RCMP are reporting that in the first half of 2017, thefts from vehicles increased 47 per cent in West Kelowna over the same period last year.

Police say items most commonly stolen from vehicles include:

• purses

• wallets

• credit cards

• personal identification, which includes Passports

• GPS devices

• house or other automotive keys

• cash or currency, which includes loose change

• clothing and sunglasses