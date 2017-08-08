Naked woman busted after clothing-optional heist

Why wear clothes during a home invasion?

A naked 24-year-old woman was found hiding in shed after it was reported that she was trying to kick in the front door of a home in Kelowna just before noon on Sunday. The naked woman was confronted by the homeowner, a brief struggle ensued and then the suspect ran to the rear of the property where she tried to hide in a shed.

The RCMP, who call the incident bizarre, found the nude woman and took her into custody without incident.

The homeowner’s children were inside the home during the incident, which was on Scharf Road in Kelowna.

The nude woman, presumably clothed by now, was expected to have her first court appearance today.