Single vehicle fatality on Brenda Mines Forest Service Road

Speed may have played a role in a single vehicle fatality that happened on Brenda Mines Forest Service Road Monday afternoon.

A 53-year-old man who was operating a motor vehicle collided with a tree. Passersby with medical training happened to find the wreck first. They pulled the man from his vehicle, called 9-1-1 and gave him CPR.

After responding to the call early in the afternoon, the Peachland Fire Department called the West Kelowna RCMP at 1:05 p.m. to assist at the scene. Emergency medical crews called for an Air Ambulance while providing the man with further medical treatment.

“Sadly, despite the tireless efforts of the group of Good Samaritans and both the ground and airborne medical crews, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Cpl. O’Donaghey.

The suspicion that speed played a role in the crash is based upon “initial indicators at the scene.”

Police are working to contact and properly notify the next of kin.

The RCMP are now supporting the BC Coroners Service in their ongoing investigation.