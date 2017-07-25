“A real tragedy was avoided” by boat cops

Mounties who were out boating last weekend claim that “a real tragedy was avoided” after they intercepted two youngsters from Peachland who unwillingly sailed into the middle of Lake Okanagan on a cheap rubber dinghy.

The two Mounties, one from Kelowna and the other from West Kelowna, stumbled upon the castaways around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday during a patrol of the lake.

The boys, 12 and 13 years old, were out fishing. Everything was going well until they were taken adrift by strong, gusty winds upwards of 50 kilometres an hour. Then the pair of boys were about a half a kilometre from the shore.

“Both the 12-year-old and 13-year-old boys were safely brought on board the RCMP vessel and transported back to the beach in Peachland, where their parents were notified of the mishap,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Cops gave the boys a good lecturing, too.

“Our officers took the time to discuss the peril the youths had placed themselves in.”

The RCMP decided that this is also a good opportunity to lecture the general public.

“Those officers wanted to remind the public to ensure they are always prepared when they venture out on the water, that they wear proper life jackets, bring a sound signalling device or other means of communication, as well as carry a means of propulsion such as a paddle or oar if at all possible.”