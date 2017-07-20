PeachTree opponents rounding up the troops

A journey is underway to try ensure that building height recommendations are followed in Peachland.

The proposed PeachTree Village development – which is slated to be five stories tall along Beach Avenue – doesn’t fully bode with the Sustainable Downtown Peachland Plan, which is the community’s visionary planning document from 2010. In hopes that those guidelines can still be followed, residents against the PeachTree development are being invited to a public meeting next Tuesday.

Given that rezoning for the development has already passed third reading, the objective of next week’s meeting is to explore the options that remain. Robert Taylor, who lives near the proposed development, is hopeful that proponents of PeachTree will be open to dialogue and negotiations.

Taylor expects new developments along Beach Avenue to only be built as high as the recommended two to three storey buildings. Since that won’t be happening with PeachTree, he said those against the project will be consulting with the Office of the Ombudsperson.

Opponents of PeachTree have also been collecting signatures on a petition. However, members of council are not allowed to recieve any new information between third and final reading, so any communication – in support or opposition – is being directed toward the District’s CAO, Elsie Lemke.

Residents making correspondences are given the following reply:

“In accordance to the law of procedural fairness, once a public hearing is closed Council cannot receive any further representations or submissions regarding the proposed bylaw. Ten days leading up to and including the public hearing is the opportunity for representation from residents that believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaw. The Public Hearing for Peachtree Developments Bylaw No. 2177 was closed on June 13, 2017. Council can not receive any further submissions with respect to Bylaw No. 2177.”

The meeting for residents against the PeachTree development takes place at 7 p.m. on July 25 at the Little Schoolhouse on Brandon Lane.