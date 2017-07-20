Blind Angler can handle a little heat





The Blind Angler got away with just a singe.

A recent investment is already paying dividends. Fortunately, owner Phil McDonald renovated the deck out front earlier this year – otherwise, the fire that started outside of the restaurant last Thursday would have probably caused far more damage.

“Had he not done that the whole building would have been up and flames and gone,” said Nancy McDonald, who owns the Blind Angler with her husband. “We are super happy we didn’t lose the building.”

As a result of the damage, the restaurant was closed for three days before fully reopening on Sunday. Damage was largely confined to the exterior of the building, although there was smoke damage done to the walk-in cooler and ash spread across the dining room.

Many of the Angler’s signature sauces had to be remade, and that created an even bigger hassle because the raw ingredients had to be sourced from numerous locations.

But Peachland is full of good neighbours who want to help the McDonalds. Some Blind Angler customers employed in the trades have offered to help rebuild for free, Nancy said. The only trouble is that the Blind Angler is making an insurance claim, so personal favours can’t be part of the reconstruction.

She is extremely grateful for the efforts of the Peachland Fire Dept., the RCMP and the passerby who called 9-1-1 to report the fire in the early hours of July 13.

Fire chief Dennis Craig said crews arrived on scene around 3:30 a.m. and discovered the exterior wall of the building to be on fire.

“We knocked the fire down with a single handling,” he said.

Craig said the cause is listed as undetermined but the RCMP have ruled it accidental and non-suspicious.

The damage has been loosely estimated around $10,000 but the actual tally has yet to be determined.

And while the fire damage is easy to spot from out front of the Blind Angler, the fish are still frying and it’s business as usual. During summer hours, they’re open everyday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.