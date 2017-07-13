RCMP getting tough on excessive noise

The RCMP is cracking down on unnecessarily loud motorists.

“The “Noise Watch” volunteers will be making their rounds reminding motorists and gathering data at various and often new locations throughout the summer,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Enforcement by any one of our officers could occur essentially anywhere, within the Central Okanagan, which could include Peachland.”

The RCMP has reported that a number of complaints have been lodged against excessively and unnecessarily noisy vehicles on the public roads.

“The Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section have already begun to take notice of excessively noisy vehicles while conducting our routine enforcement operations,” says Sgt. Patricia Cook, NCO/ic (Non-Commissioned Officer-In-Charge) of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section. “We would ask all motorists to drive in a manner that limits vehicle noise and to respect the comfort of their neighbours and the community.”

The law against unnecessary noise from a vehicle can be found by looking up section 7A.01 of the British Columbia Motor Vehicle Act Regulations. It doesn’t matter which part of the car is making too much noise – it can result in the driver or the vehicle’s registered owner to be issued with a violation ticket for $109 as well as two penalty points.