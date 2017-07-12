Peachland fire crews assisting with Williams Lake wildfires

The Peachland Fire Department has deployed four of its men to Williams Lake where there are numerous active wildfires.

They arrived around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night and are expected to help out for six days.

“We can only really spare one truck right now to assist the other communities, anything else would be a strain on our resources,” said Peachland Fire Chief Dennis Craig.

The 2017 wildfire season didn’t come any sooner than expected, Craig said, but “we’re early for this level of extreme.”

He’s keeping an extra-close eye on which firemen are in town and the inventory of tools available.

“When we get to this level of extreme danger, we make sure we’re managing our resources as best we can.”

He reminds the public that every day the area sits at an “extreme” fire hazard rating, the level of vulnerability increases further as forests and tall grasses continually dry out.

All throughout the entire Kamloops Fire Centre, the danger rating is either ‘High’ or ‘Extreme,’ according to fire info officer Jody Lucius.

Campfire bans came into effect all across the province over the past week, which Lucius said is based on current environmental conditions, not on forecasts.

“It’s hard to predict how long campfire bans will last,” she said. “But they’ve been put out until we say otherwise, which will depend on weather over the summer.”

She said the regional fire centre has seen a high number of human caused fires this season and “very few” caused by nature.

“We’re asking public to be very cautious with anything that can cause a fire, especially ATVs and dirt bikes,” she said. “The more people can be aware and careful with the use of fire, the better off we all are.”

BC Wildfire Services put a province-wide campfire ban into effect on July 10, and last week a state of emergency has been declared for the first time since the 2003 wildfire season.

With wildfires in other parts of the province causing hazy skies in the South Okanagan, Interior Health has issued air quality warnings, advising people with heart and lung conditions to know the symptoms of smoke exposure.

“If any symptoms are noted, affected individuals should take steps to reduce their exposure to smoke and if necessary see their physician,” the health authority noted.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has issued a statement recommending that all British Columbians be prepared in case of a sudden evacuation order.

“In the event of an evacuation order, you must leave the area immediately,” states MOTI. “Local authorities will not ask you to leave without good reason, and failing to leave when asked to by officials puts yourself and others at risk.”

On Sunday, Premier Christy Clark announced $100 million will be spent in rebuilding efforts.

“Our first priority during this period of extreme wildfire activity in the interior has been to ensure the safety of all those directly impacted,” said Clark. “This included declaring a provincial state of emergency so that all possible tools are available to fight the fires and protect families and communities. The emergency and forestry crews have done exemplary work, conducting themselves in the professional manner we’ve come to expect from them.”

Osoyoos Fire Chief Rick Jones said with the current conditions, a wildfire in the South Okanagan could happen at any time – and it’s the human-caused fires that have him most concerned. Before the ban came into effect, Jones said campfires need to be completely extinguished before they’re abandoned.

“It has to be cold enough to put hands in ashes,” he said.

But even when campfires are permissible, the Town of Osoyoos keeps campfires banned year-round, which reduces the risk “quite a bit and keeps everybody safer,” Jones said.

Jones added that the public could be doing a better job in terms of fire prevention, but he doesn’t feel like things have been getting worse year-over-year.

Bob Graham, Oliver Fire Chief, said the local area is very vulnerable right now.

“No camp fires, no burning and no fireworks,” he reminds. “We’ve done everything we can do – all we can do is just wait for the next call.”

And to make it easier to help those impacted by the wildfires, BC Liquor Stores have all begun accepting donations on behalf of the Red Cross.