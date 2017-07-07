Police on the lookout for “alleged careless and reckless” Sea-Dooers

A criminal investigation has been launched after four Sea-Dooers were reported dangerously operating their a personal watercraft.

“The first incident is said to have occurred sometime after 4 p.m., when one of the four Sea-Doo operators performed a power slide around a vessel on the lake, which not only swamped the boat, soaked the couples belongings, but more disturbingly it was reported that a 2-year-old child was knocked overboard into the waters of Okanagan Lake,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Thankfully the couple said their child was wearing a life jacket at the time and was surprisingly unharmed during what was likely a frightening ordeal for that toddler.”

The next call came in from another boater. Police heard that four Sea-Doos were ripping around the water extremely close to the complainant’s boat. Splashed from the Sea-Doos swamped the man’s boat with water, some items were poster overboard and his barbecue rendering was made inoperable. The man’s vessel was even struck by one of the Sea-Doos.

The suspects were reportedly last seen travelling southbound towards a sail boat south of Okanagan Lake Resort. RCMP believe the Sea-Doos were rentals and police are turning over every stone to identify them.

If you know who the Sea-Doo suspects may be, share that information with the RCMP by calling 250-768-2880.