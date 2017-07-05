Off duty cop nabs prolific offender, and other cop shop news

A Kelowna cop was off the clock when he busted a prolific offender Monday morning.

The officer was driving home from work just after 4:30 a.m. when he recognized a man riding a bicycle as 47-year-old David Martin of no fixed address, a known prolific offender. He witnessed Martin entering into private driveways in the area of Lakeshore Road and Dehart Avenue. The officer confronted Martin who immediately began to flee via bicycle.

The officer then called backup to Sarsons Road.

While running from the cop, Martin lost control of his bike and fell to the ground. “Copious” amounts of stolen goods spilled out of the suspects backpack, according to Kelowna RCMP. Martin then scrambled onto his feet to try and run away some more.

“The officer, now on foot, performed a takedown physically apprehending the suspect while he awaited the arrival of his back up.”

Martin was arrested and it turned out he was on probation and in breach of four conditions. He was in possession of numerous car keys, key fobs and break-in tools. He’s been charged with possession of break-in instruments, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and breach of his probation. No bail for Martin, but he gets to defend his actions in court on July 10.

“RCMP have seen a notable increase in the amount of reported theft from motor vehicle incidents in the Central Okanagan,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “All too often, residents continue to leave their wallets inside their unsecure parked vehicles during all hours of the day and night. Thieves are subsequently committing thousands of dollars in frauds, often using the tap feature of credit and debit cards, during the first several hours following the initial theft.”

***

Zzz.

A man’s suspected getaway driver fell asleep on him while he was allegedly breaking into a West kelowna business.

Just after 2 a.m. on July 1, the RCMP responded to a business located in the 3400 block of Louie Drive in West Kelowna after an alarm was activated inside.

When police arrived they found a woman snoozing inside of a vehicle they believed to be associated with the break-in, while somebody conscious was unlawfully inside of the building that police had completely surrounded. They even brought the canine unit. And the suspect had no clue the cops had even shown up. But officers could hear him making noises from inside the store.

The cops tricked him into running out of the building by creating a diversion. He allegedly made holes in the interior of the building, which is a plaza, as a way to sneak through multiple businesses in an effort to avoid capture.

“As soon as officers were in position, around the perimeter of the building along with a police service dog, officers banged loudly on an exterior door, which caused the suspect to dive through the holes made in the walls, directly into the waiting hands of arresting officers,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The suspect, a 53-year-old Edmonton man, who had been wearing items to protect his identity, was taken into custody without incident.”

He was held in jail over the long weekend and appeared in court on July 4.

Police located and identified his alleged accomplice, a woman from Edmonton woman – the one who was fast asleep inside a vehicle in a nearby parking lot. She was questioned released without charge.

***

RCMP had extra enforcement on the waters of Central Okanagan lakes over the long weekend, and they’re happy to report that the public seems to be getting the message when it comes to boat safety.

“Almost all vessels checked, over this past long weekend, had favourable results when it came to vessel operators ensuring that all the necessary safety equipment was on board their boats and in good working order,” the RCMP states.

“Officers had a difficult time locating vessels on the water with insufficient personal flotation devices (PFD’s) or proper life jackets for all passengers on board along with other essential safety equipment dependent on the size of their vessel, such as fire extinguishers, buoyant heaving lines, bailers, re-boarding devices, sound signalling devices, or flash lights to name a few.”

However, there were a few boaters who didn’t have valid proof of a Pleasure Craft Operator’s Card or provide the necessary documentation to prove licensing and ownership of their vessel.

There were also a few loud boats, “with loud exhaust contrary to section 1000 (1) of the Small Vessel Regulations (SVR), which states that no person shall operate a power driven vessel unless it’s equipped with a muffler that is in good working order.”