Gates of Greata Ranch open again

The gates of Greata Ranch, a landmark of Highway 97, are open again for wine lovers to come pouring through.

“Everything has been modernized,” said Gordon Fitzpatrick, president of Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards. “You would hardly recognize it.”

It was an 18-month project that required new construction and substantial renovations.

One of the major new additions is Fitzbistro, featuring chef Tony DeLuca from Niagra on the Lake in Ontario. DeLuca, also the author of several cookbooks, and an instructor at Niagra Culinary College, has recruited his top students to work in Peachland. The restaurant is open seven days a week for lunch and select days for brunch and dinner (brunches on Saturdays and Sundays; dinners Thursday, Friday Saturday).

And the main attraction – their wine – is now labeled Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards.

“I’d like to say after 30 years of being pioneers in the Okanagan wine business we finally put our name on the front of the label, not just the back,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Fitz” fits well as a brand for their sparkling wine, which they call Fitz Brut.

“It’s a neat name for what we’re doing with our sparkling program.”

Anybody visiting the property can get a “How It’s Made” style experience of the Fitz Brut, where guests are submerged in every step of the production – from the growing the grapes to fermenting them in the oak barrels, storing them in cellars and then perfecting the ancient techniques with automated machinery. Contact the winery through their website, fitzwine.com, to book sparking wine tours.

“I wanted to create a very welcoming environment where people could come here and stay awhile, instead of just coming into the tasting room for a quick taste and leaving.”

The winery’s spacious patio has always offered a legendary view from Lake Okanagan’s elbow, and it also shows off the Fitzpatrick crush pad and offers an outdoor tasting bar. Inside are two other tasting bars.

There are currently eight wines being offered at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyard, seven still wine and the Fitz Brut. Fitzpatrick said red wines are on their way but won’t be ready until next year’s hospitality season.

“It’s nice to have our doors open again,” Fitzpatrick said. “We want people to come out and enjoy our patio and the experiences we have to offer.”