Shopping in Peachland has become even more rewarding

Receipts equal raffle tickets in Peachland.

As high waters cause challenges around town, business owners are noticing significantly fewer sales. As a response, four big tourism outfits have teamed up to sweeten the deal of shopping in Peachland.

Beach Ride Rental Co., Winelicious Tours, Eagles Nest B&B and Papa Thom have pooled together big-ticket prizes to entice more people to shop in town. Despite the added incentive to shop locally, the waters haven’t caused any local shops or restaurants to stop functioning. Lyse Collins, owner of Winelicious, said it’s still business (almost) as usual.

“As far as businesses are concerned, the flooding isn’t the biggest problem, the biggest problem is the misinformation,” she said.

Collins has noticed the “last-minute customers” that would frequently book with her in the past aren’t around this year. Clients from Calgary, Red Deer, Edmonton and Vancouver are noticeably absent.

“I don’t know if tourists are postponing their trips to Peachland or just cancelling outright and going somewhere else.”

In addition the the misconception that Peachland is underwater, it’s possible that problems along the Trans Canada Highway this last week in Revelstoke also contributed to fewer visitors.

An employee of Bliss Bakery said even though they’re fully operational, they still field around six calls each day from customers asking if they’re open.

By deterring people from enjoying water sports, the high lake levels are what is likely having an impact on Beach Ride Rental, and a new owner just took over earlier this year.

So, between now and July 1, those who simply shop anywhere in Peachland can be entered into a big draw. To get in on the fun, just bring receipts to the Visitor Information Centre. Prizes include a one-night stay at Eagles Nest, Winelicious tour for two, four rental items for two hours each from Beach Ride Rental and a Papa Thom Sheppherd’s Pie Dinner for 14 (has to be redeemed within the Okanagan Valley). One entry per receipt. All prizes are good until October 2018 to give winners over a year to redeem.

The draw will be held on July 1 during the Canada Day celebrations.