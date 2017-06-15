Revised library to open on June 20

The next chapter of the Peachland Library begins on June 20.

The building has been fixed up with new walls, windows, carpet and furniture.

Our spirits are high, and we can’t wait to see you in the Library.” said Michal Utko, communications manager with Okanagan Regional Library.

The June 20 opening comes nearly a week ahead of schedule thanks to the dedicated work of the staff, suppliers and contractors.

There will be a few missing teeth in the beginning as some of the furniture won’t be arriving right away, but the OLR says it’s vital to resume services as soon as possible.

“Since the incident that forced the Library to close, Peachland residents and the community have expressed their need for the branch to re-open,” said Utko.

That incident was an SUV smashing through the front wall of the building. The cause of the crash left many in the community perplexed because the police haven’t shared many clues as to why it happened. A 71-year-old woman injured five people after penetrating the library’s exterior wall with all four of her vehicle’s wheels, but there’s no indication whether it was a mechanical or driver error. Police also haven’t yet decided to lay any charges.