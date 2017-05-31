Insurance claim denied because of legal grow-op

Anthony Busato paid homeowners insurance every month, but after his house went up in flames recently, he’s found himself living in a trailer on his boss’ lawn.

Some of his property initially survived the fire, but last week, he says about $20,000 worth of valuables were stolen from his wrecked, cordoned-off home.

Busato’s Peachland home caught fire on the evening of Sunday, April 23, which he said is a result of a cooking accident. He claims to have turned on the wrong burner on his stove which likely caused cooking oil to combust and spread throughout his kitchen. That version of events, he said, was not disputed by the insurance company’s investigation.



But when he tried to file his claim, he was denied because of a cannabis grow operation inside the house, albeit completely legal.

Busato is an electrician but after numerous surgeries on his back and neck, he hasn’t been able to work his trade in 10 years. He has mobility issues, numb limbs and walks with a limp.

“My hands are too far gone to be able to use hand tools efficiently,” he said, adding that he has been working full time as a traffic control person for the past three years.

He has a prescription to treat his chronic pain with opioid-based painkillers, but to avoid the lethargic side effects of opioids, he’s able to substantially reduce his consumption by using marijuana. Health Canada licensed him to produce cannabis in 2012.

Despite having approval from the federal government, his policy with Gore Mutual had a stipulation refusing to insure property that was “used in whole or in part for the cultivation, harvesting, processing, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana or any product derived from or containing marijuana … regardless if any other cause or event that contributes concurrently or in any sequence to the loss or damage.”

Gore Mutual wouldn’t speak to the specific details of Busato’s policy, but marketing manager Kaylie Russell said her company isn’t in the business of insuring domestic marijuana production.

“Gore Mutual does not provide home insurance to anyone with marijuana grow operations on the premises, regardless of the legality, because this type of operation presents inherent insurance risks,” she wrote in an email. “Marijuana grow operations include a greater likelihood of water damage, mold, fire, vandalism and burglary. In the event that a marijuana grow operation is removed from a property, coverage may subsequently be offered providing that proper remediation of the property is completed.”

Even in light of the looming legalization of marijuana next year, Gore Mutual has “no immediate plans” to insure homes with grow-ops. Not even at a premium rate.

“Other insurance companies may provide coverage for legal grow operations, therefore we always recommend that policyholders work with their insurance broker to discuss their needs and find suitable coverage, Russell said.

It wasn’t until after his house burned down when Busato learned that his legal marijuana grow operation voided his policy. And even though his plants had nothing to do with the cause of the fire, “Gore Mutual cannot pay your claim,” he was told.

After the fire, Busato was told to stay off his property while it was being monitored by security guards as part of an active investigation. During that time, water damage caused mold to grow all over his basement furniture, which was largely unaffected by the fire.

“I could have pulled it out and cleaned it but now it’s just pure mold,” he said. “Everything that could have been salvaged is ruined.”

The thefts happened on two occasions. Busato checked on the property on May 24 – he didn’t notice anything missing, locked his gate and left. Then on May 26, he returned and noticed the gate was open. When he walked into his backyard, he noticed the back door into the basement was wide open, which he also remembers locking. He suspects that people entered the upstairs of his home through parts of the exterior had been completely destroyed, and then walked downstairs and kicked in a locked door to gain entry to the basement.

Electronics, camping gear and numerous other items were taken, including a 7.5 kilowatt generator that Busato says would require at least two or three burly men to carry.

He called the RCMP, met and officer the next day at the property and filed a report. When he left that day, he remembers the garage door was locked.

The following day, May 27, he was there to empty the valuables out of his garage only to discover that it had been robbed.

“I was reaching for things I knew were there and they weren’t. Tools, things worth a lot of money. The more I looked for stuff the more I noticed stuff was missing. Not a great feeling.”

He has since rented a storage unit to secure the remaining valuables.

His burned-out home now smells rancid because of the severe damage from fire, smoke and subsequent water stagnating inside the building. Most of his marijuana was salvageable but it now has a nasty odour, and he has little choice but to smoke it because of his limited access to pain relief.

To keep a roof over his head, Busato borrowed money from his sister to buy a trailer, but he feels ashamed about the dismal likelihood of ever being able to pay her back.

“I’m 60 years old and broken. I made a mistake and it cost me my house, and now people are trying to steal everything that’s left.”

Busato’s wife Kirsty and their two dogs have been displaced along with him. They’ve been living in Peachland for more than 20 years and raised two daughters. They also had a cat that did not survive the fire.

When reached for comment, MP Dan Albas emphasized that he’s not a lawyer, but said it could be beneficial for Busato to state his case through a civil claim, though he only recommends doing so after seeking professional legal advice. However, Ottawa’s looming legalizing of pot doesn’t necessarily override a private contract, he said.

A crowdfunding site has been launched on behalf of Anthony and Kirsty. Anybody who would like to help out can can do so through youcaring.com/anthonybusato-812390.