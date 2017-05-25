West Kelowna vocalist readying for recital

A Mount Boucherie grad pursuing a professional vocal career will put her talents on display on the other side of the lake later this week.

West Kelowna native Jennifer Turner, 31 as of today, May 26, has in the past performed at a number of Opera in the Park events in Kelowna and Peachland. She spent a year training with the artistic director of Opera Kelowna, Alexandra Babbel, before enrolling in the vocal program at the University of Victoria in 2015.

On Sunday, May 28, she will be performing au gratis works by Mozart, Haydn, Puccini, Schubert and Britten at the Kelowna Bible Chapel on Bernard Avenue across the street from the Apple Bowl, starting at 7 p.m.

The soprano with a degree in French from UVic and a masters in cultural studies from Queen’s has also appeared in local productions of Big Brother, Little Sister and The Pig n’ Whistle, and most recently performed at a recital in Edmonton.

She was also recently cast as Donna Elvira in a production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni being staged by the Weimar Lyric Opera Studio about three hours southeast of Berlin through most of August.

Donations will be accepted at the free Kelowna recital in support of Turner’s trip to Germany.

By Craig Gilbert