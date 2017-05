High water levels have led Mayor Cindy Fortin to declare a state of local emergency in Peachland.

She said the action was taken as a result of a slide that occurred close to Brenda Mines last night.

“We had to declare a state of emergency in order to have the ability to do whatever it takes to preverse life, property and the whole of Peachland,” she said.

See the declaration by clicking below –

