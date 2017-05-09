Councillors walk out in protest during clash between Mayor and Chamber president

A quarrel between Mayor Cindy Fortin and Chamber president Dave Collins made this week’s Committee of the Whole meeting much more lively than normal.

What started out as a mundane presentation from the Peachland Chamber of Commerce turned into a heated exchange.

“I really wish you’d have the gumption to have a respectful relationship,” Collins said to Fortin. “It kind of wrecks any level of trust we have in working with you.”

He was referring to a call Fortin made to the Chamber’s accounting firm, in which she requested more information on the Chamber’s financial statements and the qualifications of the accountant.

“I am never going to apologize for asking the tough questions when it comes to the spending of the taxpayers money,” said Fortin.

Collins agreed that municipal councils have a responsibility to scrutinize public spending, but he felt slighted by Fortin’s method.

“If you want to respect the working relationship with the Chamber, you should approach the Chamber,” he said.

“I found that I cannot get answers from the Chamber as fast,” she said.

Collins said the Chamber makes itself approachable and that Fortin should try harder.

“I’ve come into the Chamber countless times and the Chamber office is always closed,” said Fortin.

“I just don’t think your criticism is justified,” Collins said. “I think you’re showboating.”

Coun. Terry Condon asked for the point of order but Fortin said it belonged to her. Shortly thereafter, he and Coun. Keith Thom walked out of the meeting. And since two councillors were already absent from the meeting, rules don’t allow a meeting to resume with just three members of council.

“I called a point of order which requires a certain response,” Condon explained. “(Fortin) continued talking so I left.”

Condon said the questions being asked by Fortin would have been appropriate, “but not in that set of circumstances. The Mayor was entirely out of line in terms of the manner in which she approached the issue.”

Thom left the meeting in protest because he didn’t think the Mayor was right to deny Condon the point of order, and he felt as though Collins was not being treated with respect.

“It was the only way to shut down this lack of respect for the council chambers,” Thom said.

As for Fortin’s analysis of the Chamber’s accounting, Thom “felt that it was not terribly professional,” he said. “And the chamber has offered multiple times over the two years of their contract to have any of us go to their office and go line by line through their records.”

“I’m greatly disappointed that Coun. Thom and Condon would decide to leave the meeting which ended our quorum,” Fortin said.

Coun. Pam Cunningham didn’t think either Fortin or Collins were wrong.

“It was a difference of opinion,” she said. “Cindy had her points, he had his points. He has a right to feel what he feels and she has a right to ask what she’s asking.”

But it was the first time that Cunningham ever witnessed a councillor walk out of a meeting in progress.

“I thought, ‘shouldn’t you stay? You’re elected officials, where are you going?'”

A little more than 12 hours earlier, Fortin and Collins seemed to be getting along well at Greata Ranch for the Chamber’s annual general meeting. The Mayor was invited to be the keynote speaker, where she and Collins exchanged pleasantries with one another in front of the crowd.

Collins issued a response the following day.