Liberals to interfere with Highway 97 transportation study if re-elected

Premier Christy Clark will take one of the West Kelowna Highway 97 bypass options off the table if her party is re-elected tomorrow.

“I share the concerns of Rose Valley residents with Option 2A, which would place a bypass through Rose Valley Park – a natural wonder and a tremendous local treasure,” she said in an open letter to residents.

‘Option 2A’ proposes a 14 kilometre bypass be built along the western waterfront to the north of the William R. Bennett Bridge. It would run through Rose Valley Regional Park and the Westbank First Nation.

“If we form the government again after May 9, we will remove Option 2A from consideration as we continue the public consultation and the important work of improving transportation in West Kelowna,” she said.

But just six days ago, Clark refused to share an opinion on the Peachland portion of the transportation study.

“I’m not going to impose an opinion on it,” she told The View on May 2, “because then wherever we end up, people will think that I made it happen rather than listening to the people.”