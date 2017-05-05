Letter: We can do better than FPTP in B.C.

If you were cynical about how our politicians have turned their backs on the people only to serve their own personal and political interests, you would probably be thinking ‘another election – another parade of liars.’

Our electoral system has corrupted our politicians systemically, and an election today is nothing but an opportunity to destroy the integrity of well meaning, community minded citizens.

None of these good people were natural liars, but our colonial electoral system has opened the doors for party and government Leaders to control virtually everything our elected Members say and do.

In order to be allowed on the ballot to be nominated to represent the party in an election, candidates today must have the endorsement of their party Leader.

In return for that endorsement the candidate must agree to ignore the people who elected them, and instead act and vote as directed by the party Leader, or be booted out of the party, to serve the rest of his or her term as an independent Member of the Legislature.

Its called Party Discipline, and it has eradicated the democratic process in our federal and provincial Legislatures.

During an election, the candidates are all telling us how they are going to work very hard to bring resolution to our many concerns and issues.

In reality, and as soon as the election is behind us, those well-meaning citizens will be getting all of their directions from their party and government leaders, and the people who elected them will continue to get the proverbial one-finger salute.

Our politicians have become arrogant and corrupt beyond belief, and voters are becoming disillusioned, wondering when and how this insanity will end.

Millions of Canadians, including politicians from all parties, recognize that we desperately need a different ballot but, our Prime Minister who was elected to protect our democratic institutions has defiantly and blatantly denied us that ballot.

That is nothing less than an incredible insult to the people who in good faith responded to his commitment to adopt a more inclusive electoral system that would restore consensus based decision making.

While the BC Liberals are promising us the moon, (last election it was a province with no debt) the provincial NDP and the Green party are both promising us a Proportional ballot, but a cynic would insist it’s just another lie.

Andy Thomsen

Peachland BC