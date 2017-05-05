Letter: VOTER BEWARE

To those voters thinking its time for a change of government in BC, think again, and consider the following.

B.C. is a “have” province within Canada, meaning we are better off economically than many other provinces. This was not always the case, but it is now. This prosperity can continue, helped in part by the continuing influx of wealthy baby boomers coming here by the thousands from all over Canada with their pensions, savings and inheritances, and creating new demand for goods and services without any drain on our social benefit programs. (The Okanagan is a primary beneficiary of this migration).

Let us never forget the experience of B.C. and Ontario in the 1990s when NDP governments drove both provinces to the brink of bankruptcy. This situation necessitated strict and sometimes painful policies by the succeeding regimes to turn that disaster around and restore the road to prosperity. We are still on that road in BC despite what some people may think.

If ever elected again, an NDP government will raise minimum wage putting strain on thin margin business such as food services and small retail to the point of forcing many to close resulting in significant job loss. An NDP government will raise corporate taxes which will negatively affect the ability of business to compete in the marketplace at home and abroad resulting in forced cost cutting which usually means layoffs. Under the NDP we can expect higher taxes on gas, alcohol and the other usual targets, maybe even the PST (ouch!). Higher provincial income taxes will be applied to the earnings of middle income people and above with the result that less money in their pockets will reduce consumer spending, meaning lower demand, meaning goodbye to even more jobs.

The foregoing is not prophecy. It is proven experience we have already lived through in this country and this province 20 years ago, and may well live through again if you still want to mark your X on the ballot for “change.” So, consider the “devil you know” as opposed to the other devil you should remember from previous experience. I hope this letter jogs your memory and steadies your hand in the voting booth.

John Douglas Gardner

Peachland