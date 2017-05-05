Letter: Green is the new orange

Dear editor:

I’m not alone in feeling that the BCNDP has been taking a negative approach to voter telephone calling upon learning that many voters have switched to the BC Green Party. In the past two weeks I’ve received several phone calls from the NDP asking for my vote, volunteer support, and/or donation for their candidate, Tarik Sayeed. However, I’ve politely stated that this time I’m voting for BC Green candidate Connie Sahlmark.

So I don’t like NDP callers telling me that a “vote for the Green Party is a vote for Christy Clark”, or that I’m “wasting my vote”.

Connie Sahlmark is an intelligent, solid and articulate BC Green candidate in this election. The BC Green Party is experiencing a surge in local and provincial support. The Greens have a detailed, costed platform and a strong leader in Andrew Weaver. Perhaps the NDP is worried about these factors, as they should be. However, aggressive phone calls criticizing the Green vote choice is not the answer to the local NDP problem.

Voters should know that no party owns your vote. And in our democracy, no party, including the NDP, is entitled to go unchallenged in their efforts to win.

Loraine Stephanson

Penticton