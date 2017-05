Consturction is underway on the refurbished tennis courts and new pickleball courts at Lambly Park.

The project will require excavation, tree and root removal; foundation and storm water management; fencing; paving and a parking area at the 14th Street entrance; sport surfacing/line and nets; as well as landscaping and site restoration.

The project was funded by the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program and the District of Peachland.