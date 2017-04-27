Reacting to Trump’s lumber tariff

It won’t be so easy for Canadian wood to penetrate American markets with the nearly 20 per cent tariffs being imposed by the Trump administration.

Premier Christy Clark’s response to those affected: “We are here for you. We will fight for you. And we will not give up.”

Within hours of the news breaking on Tuesday, Clark issued a five-point plan: challenge the United States’ claim that government subsidies gives Canadian lumber producers an unfair advantage; use the next few months to renegotiate a fair deal; lobby private home builders and lumber retailers to pressure the American government to relent; ask for federal assistance; and open new markets beyond the United States.

NDP leader John Horgan is equally as disappointed with America’s “unjustified” claims as he is with Clark’s inaction leading up to this week.

“She has not treated this issue with the urgency it deserves,” he said. “Because of delay and inaction, thousands of BC workers now risk losing their jobs and their livelihoods.”

Horgan said Clark should have been lobbying the U.S. government, but instead, “she was ‘optimistic,’ calling (Trump) a ‘builder.’”

Clark did say something along those lines during a Q&A in West Kelowna, as the reported in Feb. 1 edition of The View.

“Donald Trump as a builder knows intuitively that residential housing starts is a major driver of economic growth for America,” Clark said on Jan. 27. “He ran on a jobs agenda, and they cannot grow their housing industry without softwood going into their country.”

She may not be as optimistic anymore, but Clark still believes this measure of protectionism will not benefit the American public.

“It’s going to be a battle, but we’ll succeed because everyday Americans want the same things we do – housing that’s affordable and jobs to build those homes. And because every time these U.S. industry allegations are tested in an impartial court, they lose – because the facts are on our side,” said Clark.

Less than 18 hours after the Liberal’s first response, another six measures were put forth: the government will pre-purchase B.C. lumber that could be used for BC Housing projects; embark on trade missions to India, China, Japan and other parts of Asia immediately following the election; doubling the Forest Innovation Investment from $5 million to $10 million, which promotes trade in China and India; drop the PST faster on the forest industry’s electricity bill; and a reminder that the province will boost its presence down south by establishing a permanent trade office in Washington, D.C.

Local MP Dan Albas said Horgan is wrong to criticize the BC Liberals, claiming the issue is primarily the responsibility of the federal Liberal Government.

“This is an issue that for some is easy to play partisan politics with as the BC NDP has illustrated,” Albas said. “However in reality forestry is a critically important industry not just in our riding of Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola but in many ridings in British Columbia and let us not forget other regions of Canada. As an example in my riding the largest private sector employers in West Kelowna, Merritt and Princeton are all lumber mills. In the riding immediately south, South Okanagan—West Kootenay represented by NDP MP Richard Cannings, this is also the case and is one of the reasons why MP Cannings recently introduced a private members bill promoting the use of wood in government related construction projects.”

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called up Trump to talk about the issue.

“The Prime Minister refuted the baseless allegations by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the decision to impose unfair duties,” reads a government press release. “The Prime Minister stressed that the Government of Canada will vigorously defend the interests of the Canadian softwood lumber industry, as we have successfully done in all past lumber disputes with the U.S. The two leaders agreed on the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement, recognizing the integrated nature of the industry between Canada and the United States.”

The White House put out a short press release saying the phone call was “very amicable.”