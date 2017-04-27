Green, Liberal and NDP candidates squared off in Peachland

The three candidates hoping to be the riding’s MLA had their first forum last Wednesday in Peachland.

To get their party messages out and share their visions for the riding of Penticton, the first meeting with all three candidates was hosted by the local chamber at the Peachland Community Centre.

The contenders are Liberal incumbent Dan Ashton, NDP candidate Tarik Sayeed and Green candidate Connie Sahlmark. The event was Sahlmark’s first public engagement as a politician.

Questions were screened and selected in advance. Topics included the future of highway 97; campaign donations; environmental protection; and trophy hunting.

Regarding the highway, “This is a decision that has to be made my the people of Peachland,” Ashton said. “When that direction is given, I’ll be the first person to take what this community wants to the provincial government and see the certain direction this community wants is fulfilled.”

Sayeed had a similar reply.

“As an elected MLA, I will be there with you, listen to you and then represent you in the most fair way possible.”

When the issue of healthcare came up, Ashton pointed out the progress of the Penticton Regional Hospital Patient Care Tower and a boost to the cancer clinic at Kelowna General Hospital. But the challenges are overwhelming, he said, with an ever-increasing senior population and 42 per cent of the provincial budget is already being spent on healthcare. Nonetheless, it’s time for a core review, he said.

“To suggest now is the time for a core review after 16 years, I’m sorry but that’s just inaction,” said Sahlmark, who became emotional after speaking about long waits she and her family went through during her sister’s cancer treatments.

“They have not done a good job.”

As for large political donations, Ashton admitted the status quo isn’t perfect, but said the NDP plan is worse and would put taxpayers on the hook for campaign financing.

Sayeed said that under an NDP government, both corporate and union donations will be banned.

Sahlmark had the easiest position to defend, citing how the Green Party already refuses corporate or union donations and pledges to ban them.

“If you have big money running government, it’s really keeping people who aren’t wealthy out of government,” said Sahlmark.

When asked about environmental protection, Ashton said the Liberal government has an effective prevention and response strategy, but Sayeed called the Liberal policies “disappointing” and Sahlmark said things aren’t being done responsibly.

The Green and NDP candidates both accused the Liberals of neglecting the environment for the sake of business interests.

There was a question about the future of energy production. Ashton said the government is going is towards wind, solar and renewables, but those technologies still have a long way to go. In the meantime, the Site C dam will generate reliable and economical levels of energy, though it isn’t expected to open until 2024.

But while construction on the dam is now well underway, Sahlmark said the mega project was never needed. And voters should try to shape a future that’s much less dependant on fossil fuels, she believes.

“Let’s not look like a bunch of backwood hicks.”

When big game hunting was brought up, Sayeed and Sahlmark said their parties both promise to ban trophy grizzly hunts. In Ashton’s response, he spoke about the Liberal’s policy on hunting in general, said the government supports it, and that animal populations are scientifically managed to ensure sustainability.

Only a few dozen people were in attendance for the forum in Peachland. In the past week, the candidates met for three other forums – two in Penticton and one in Summerland.

Voters go to the polls on May 9.