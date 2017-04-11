Military milestone commemorated at the Peachland Legion

A commemorative ceremony was held at Royal Canadian Legion Branch #69 on April 9 for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. The gathering was led by President Jean Saul and speeches were shared by Mayor Cindy Fortin, MLA Dan Ashton, Rev. Robin Graves and local history teacher John Ingram. Also in attendance were the Peachland Ambassadors, Junior Ambassadors, the Little Buddies and Coun. Mario Vucinovic. The First World War caused Peachland to set the bleak record for the greatest loss of men per capita in Canada. Three of the 17 Peachland soldiers who didn’t come home were lost in 1917. They were Ernest Moutan McKay, Emmitt Ferdinand Shaw and Cpl. William Menzies Dryden.