Vimy veteran found what he was looking for in Peachland

Almost 30 years after the paramount battle, Peachland became home to a Vimy Ridge hero and his family.

Veteran of the First World War Alfred Charles Mash, born 1896 in London, England, survived the battles of Vimy Ridge, Sommes and Passchendaele. Upon his return to Canada he was given a Soldier Settlement Grant, which he used to move to a farm in Peace River, Alberta.

He became a hay farmer and “He hated it,” his daughter Dolores Houghtailing remembers. “He wanted to live near the ocean.”

So he decided to move to the Pacific coast. But as he was on his way there in 1946, he stumbled upon the oasis of Peachland. Now he had his sights set on a new home instead.

He initially purchased hotel in downtown Peachland and ran it for two years. Afterwards, he spent years as the foreman of a sawmill on the lake in Peachland. On the home front, he grew his own fruit trees and owned a boat.

“It was a good life,” she said.

Mash also became a member of the Peachland Legion.

Houghtailing recalls her dad pondering his fateful circumstances.

“Why was I saved?” he would ask after so many of his buddies didn’t survive.

“He felt guilty. At the end of each battle there would only be a few comrades left.”

For Houghtailing, the reality of fighting in a war has become increasingly surreal over the years.

“When I look at kids his age now, they’re just kids. I’m so glad my sons didn’t have to go through that.”

Mash’s brother was killed in action while he was on a boat crossing the Atlantic.

“It must have been awful for my grandmother with both of her sons gone to war.”

The uncle she never met was a big reason why her dad enlisted.

“He wanted to fight with his brother and defend the country,” Houghtailing said.

It was 1915 when he enlisted. He reported himself as standing five feet and nine inches tall with a medium completion, brown eyes and dark brown hair.

While he was fighting in Europe, there was a period of 16 months that he was bogged down in trench warfare.

“He pretty much just lived there.”

When poison seeped into the trenches from German chlorine attacks, soldiers had to sit completely still, sometimes for hours, to prevent unwanted drafts from exposing them to the killer gas.

But despite how their jobs were to kill one another, German and Western soldiers didn’t have a loathsome relationship. There was at least one German soldier who went to university in Montreal had a good understanding of English, and there would be many friendly nighttime chats between enemy soldiers.

Houghtailing said her dad was caught up in the intensity of trying to save his comrades who were caught in no-man’s-land, and made regular use of horseback as part of the war effort.

One one occasion, he was galloping on a horse when a low-flying German fighter plane swooped in just a few meters from him. They made eye contact and just looked at each other. Mash claimed he could have taken a shot but chose not to.

Mash passed away in 1970 but his family kept adding to his legacy. Nearly 40 years after his death in 2008, Houghtailing’s grandson was casted as an actor in the 2008 Hollywood film Passchendaele.

“He kept a momentum of his great grandfather during the filming.”