Six hospitalized after accident at the library

Six people were sent to the hospital yesterday afternoon because of an SUV that drove through a wall of the Okanagan Regional Library in Peachland.

“RCMP can now confirm that a 56-year-old Peachland man, who sadly had been directly in the path of the vehicle and was rushed to hospital in critical condition, remains in hospital at this time,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The victim has reportedly undergone emergency surgery overnight and is believed to be in serious however stable condition.

“The remaining five of the total six individuals transported from the scene to hospital, all of whom are women who range in ages from 65 to 71, received medical treatment for their varying injuries and have since been discharged.”

After several reports came in at 3:57 p.m., crews rushed to the scene where witnesses were reporting that a “blue BMW X3 was mobile in the parking lot, when the vehicle suddenly drove over the curb and onto the pedestrian walkway before it crashed through the wall.”

Injuries of varying degrees were caused from both the vehicle itself and flying debris.

In addition to the 56-year-old man who sustained life threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, another individual sustained what police believe to be serious injuries, while the other three are believed to have sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was a 71-year-old woman who was transported to hospital as a precaution for further medical assessment.

The crash is under investigation by the West Kelowna RCMP general duty investigators, the South East District Traffic Services and the RCMP Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services.

“At this time there is no clear cause of this tragic incident,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “The investigation remains ongoing as police continue to interview victims and independent witnesses at the scene. As part of their investigation, RCMP will seize the vehicle which will be the subject of a full mechanical inspection.”

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the RCMP are asked to contact the West Kelowna detachment at 250-768-2880.