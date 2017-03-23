PeachTree developers show off their vision for a village

The seeds of PeachTree Village have been sown at the corner of 4th Street and Beach Avenue and proponents are hoping to see something sprout.

Developers are optimistic that a rezoning application will be approved by council in the coming months. If that goes ahead, permits for development and building can be obtained which will allow for construction to begin as soon as autumn.

“Our plans are ready and we think the community is welcoming us with open arms,” said Gaeten Royer, CEO of City State Consulting, the company for PeachTree Village. Royer is also his own client as a 50 per cent owner of the property.

The vision for the project was shared with the public on March 9 during an open house at the Little Schoolhouse. PeachTree Village, which was first pitched to council in 2015, will provide 10 residential units, four retail units and 7,000 square feet of office space, which takes up the entire second floor.

Beyond last week’s open house, Royer has been engaging the community through meetings with service clubs and the local chamber, and said around $100,000 has already been spent on planning and consultations for the project.

“We want to be transparent and this is not the first time we showed everything – we had our initial drawing almost two years ago printed in the Peachland View,” he said. “We’re listening to people to show that we’re going to continue to go in the right direction. It’s been very positive so far.”

After two years of gauging the public, there aren’t many refinements that can still be made to the concept.

“As you develop a project, the amount of change you can make diminishes,” Royer said. “Initially when you’re working on the back of an envelope you can change anything, but at this stage, we’re hoping the project is very much is its final stage, the final steps. But we are listening – if there is something we forgot, we are responding.”

The residential and commercial units are expected to be hot items on the market once they’re listed, whereas the office units are seen as a more ambitious aspect of the project.

Although Peachland hasn’t traditionally been known for its office space, Royer believes the lifestyle and scenery on Beach Avenue will be appealing for versatile businesspeople.

“We’re trying to attract a company to Peachland on the basis of lifestyle,” he said. “We are going to be targeting high technology companies; companies that have the ability to locate anywhere.”

Royer said the development will have 16 new parking stalls within the building and 12 parking spaces on 4th Street, but that’s still fewer spaces than zoning bylaws require, so developers will be compensating the District in lieu of paving the minimum amount of parking stalls.

Coun. Pam Cunningham predicted that if there wasn’t currently a shortage of office space, many people would already be running their businesses out of Peachland.

“Council wants to see progress, if a municipality or district stays the same for too long, it kinds of dries up,” she said. “We need to generate some excitement. We need more people here in the shoulder season, not just the summer … I’m excited for it.”

Someone who’s not excited for the project is Rob Taylor, who lives nearby on 4th Street. He doesn’t think the building will blend in very smoothly with its surroundings.

“It’s just a square block,” he said. “It’s just going to be a lump; a pimple on Beach Avenue.”

Taylor feels the building is too tall at five stories but he appreciates the tiered-back, staircase design.

The architects describe PeachTree Village as ‘west coast beach modern.’

“It’s kind of evocative of waves, blown sand and fluid lines,” said architect Alvin Bartel. “A lot of individuality.”

Adding a nice touch to the building will be a crows nest balcony in the corner of the second storey.

“It’s an area that bumps out in a circular shape, like the prow of a ship,” Bartel said. “It’s going to be one of the biggest trademarks of the building.”

The project has been endorsed by many influential members of the community.

“It has the full support of the business community,” said Chamber executive director Patrick Van Minsel. “As a resident and taxpayer this needs to happen.”

“Just put some shovels in the ground,” Coun. Peter Schierbeck said.

The next step for developers is to request an amendment to zoning bylaws. If council agrees, another public hearing will have to take place before a zoning change can be finalized.

Dan Walton