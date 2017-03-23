Peachland $7 million closer to water treatment plant

Boil water advisories be gone.

The $18.8 million price tag attached to a new water treatment plant for Peachland is finally surmountable thanks to a massive grant from higher governments.

“It’s great news – there are a lot of happy people around here,” Mayor Cindy Fortin said about the approval of a Small Communities Fund grant worth $6,960,000. “We’re all extremely happy. Council and staff, a lot of good people have been working on this for a very long time.”

In a press release from the province, the government credits the Small Communities Fund for granting $128 million in 2015. Ironically, that was the same year a similar application from Peachland was denied, when $8 million was asked for opposed to $7 million that was ultimately approved.

“The government only had so much money (to give away in 2015) and there’s always going to be some they have to turn down,” Fortin said.

District staff and council went back to the drawing board, made a second proposal, and learned the good news on Saturday.

“We’re not asking for money we just drew out of the air,” she said. “They saw us go back to the drawing board, sharpen our pencils a little bit and find out a way to reduce the total amount.”

The facility has been on the District’s wish list since 2007 when the Water Master Plan was adopted. Since then, a slice of taxation from Peachlanders has been slowly accumulating into a reserve fund, which is currently sitting at $7.6 million.

The District will find the remaining $4.3 million through long term borrowing, which requires an alternate approval process or referendum. The alternate approval process allows.

the District to take out the loan as long as 10 per cent of voters don’t petition against it.

The alternate approval process is much more cost effective, but whichever method is chosen, District CAO Elsie Lemke is confident the public will allow the borrowing. She cited ‘improving water services’ as the issue of highest importance reported in the Citizen’s Survey from 2016.

The grant issued to Peachland is worth a total of $10,440,000, though the District has to match the provincial and federal governments’ contribution of $3,480,000 each.

Upon completion, the Peachland Creek Water Treatment Plant will replace a chlorinator which no longer meets the minimum quality standards required by Interior Health. The current system is unable to adequately treat seasonal runoff.

“This is going to make our drinking water as safe as it can be,” she said.

“It’s good for citizens; good for developers.”

During the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention in 2016, Fortin had a chance to plead the District’s case to Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development. His Ministry is responsible for drinking water, wastewater, solid waste management and green-energy projects.

Closer to home, Liberal MLA Dan Ashton pointed out the economic boost that will come with a new filtration plant.

“Approximately $7 million will be invested into this project, providing many benefits for Peachland,” said Ashton. “Not only will the residents get to share in the direct benefits of the new water filtration plant, but the construction, maintenance, and operations of the treatment centre will create numerous employment opportunities for the community.”

Dan Walton