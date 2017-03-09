Townspeople weigh in on Pier Project at open house

Proponents of the Peachland Pier Project are shifting into high gear.

After compiling all the preliminary research, the team held an open house at the community centre last Thursday to show the public what it’s going to take to make it happen. Their efforts have already chipped $143,750 away from the $400,000 price tag attached to the 400-foot wheelchair-accessible fishing pier.

“I think it will be wonderful because I am now bound to a wheelchair and I love to fish,” Marion Ballamore said at the open house. “I have no way to fish without something like this.”

Eldon Krebs, president of the Peachland Pier Group, said more than 70 people turned out for the open house.

“The response was overwhelmingly positive,” he said. “We were delighted to be able to address questions about the project, and to provide reassurance that this environmentally-friendly undertaking has been thoroughly vetted and approved by all appropriate municipal, regional, and provincial agencies.”

Rotarian Peggy Southin said the Peachland Pier Group hopes they’ll be able to start the project this year.

“There’s been talk of this for years but now we’re post the preliminary work so it’s time to give it to the public and tell them all about it because we can’t do this without their support,” she said. “Look at our walkway and pavilion already – if we add that pier it’s just going to be phenomenal.”

With the pier in place, fisherman and swimmers can share the shore of Peachland in harmony.

“Lots of campers already love to fish off the end of the dock,” said Kelly Todd of Todd’s RV & Camping.

However, after swimmers begin arriving at the beach, the fisherman have to pack up their gear for the day.

“They can’t fish with people swimming nearby so I think it’s great to have a dock that’s allocated as a fishing site … it’s really going to be a great asset for Peachland.”

MP Dan Albas was at the open house, and he says it’s refreshing that the pier project – much like the restoration of the Old School House – nearly has a consensus of support.

“Peachland has a very different approach compared to many other towns and cities in our riding,” he said. “Soon people with disabilities; moms and dads that can quickly take their kids to experience fishing. Those kinds of experiences are important.”

But while the project is a collaboration of three local service clubs and has the full support of council, not everybody thinks it’s a good idea.

“Number one – it’s going to cost way more than they estimated,” said Peachland resident Richard Smith.

He doesn’t like how the municipal taxpayers will be responsible for maintaining the pier as District infrastructure after its completion. It could also become an issue if kids get themselves hurt jumping off it, he said.

Smith believes that promoting the pier as an opportunity for handicapped fisherman was a “sympathy grab.”

“It’s a bit deceptive when you use that to get money,” he said.

The site of the pier was also questioned by Smith.

“If you locate a fishing area between two marinas that are full of speedboats all summer long, it’s hardly a good place to be fishing.”

But whether or not the location will yield fruitful harvests, it’s not every fisherman’s top priority to catch a lunker.

“It’s not even about catching the fish, it’s just about being there,” said Graham Todd, who remembers fishing with his friends off of the dock near the Peachland Yacht Club in the late 1960s and early 1970s – before it was closed to the public.

“As a kid we spent a lot of time just hanging out there and fishing off the edge,” he said “It was a fun thing to do.”

