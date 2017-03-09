Shelley Cook taking on Christy Clark





The BC NDP will choose Shelley Cook to go for the Liberal’s jugular.

Cook is about to be acclaimed as the NDP candidate for the riding of Kelowna West – the one which Premier Christy Clark had to retreat to, winning it in a by-election after losing her Mainland seat in the 2013 general election to NDP candidate David Eby.

Cook is currently a PhD candidate in Community, Culture and Global Studies at UBC Okanagan and also leading two research studies on homelessness in Kelowna. She has more than two decades of experience working with marginalized communities and served as the executive director of the local John Howard Society for 11 years. She earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Victoria, spent six years living in Southern Ontario before returning to the Okanagan in 2003 to be closer to family.

Cook did not immediately respond to a Facebook message from the View before press deadline.

Representing the Green Party in the Kelowna-West riding will be Robert Mellalieu, and Brian Thiesen has announced plans to run as an independent.