Premier Christy Clark delivers keynote budget speech in Kelowna

In the face of protectionism and economic stagnation outside of the province’s borders, it’s clear skies ahead for British Columbians.

That’s the picture Christy Clark was painting of the province during a keynote presentation she delivered last Friday. Speaking before the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce at the Delta Okanagan Grand Hotel, her message was very well received by the audience, which was made up of many big players in Kelowna’s business community.

Between her 30-minute speech and the questions she faced from the crowd and media, Clark’s focus was on a small number of issues – cutting MSP premiums in half; boosting investments in mental health; and figuring out how to strike a softwood lumber deal with the U.S.

She shared the conservative philosophy that by keeping taxes low, the private sector is able to hire more workers, and with low levels of unemployment, there’s much less need for costly social programs.

“Having a job is the most important thing in anyone’s life. A good job that allows you to provide for the people you love.”

But Tarik Sayeed, the local NDP candidate, says fewer British Columbians are able to keep up with the cost of living, while at the same time critical government services are being neglected.

“Every day, it’s getting harder and harder for people to live here,” he said in an email. “People are working harder, but they just can’t get ahead. Our costs are going up, and our health care and schools are being cut.”

One question Clark faced from the Kelowna Chamber was how the 2017 budget helps seniors. She said help is coming by way of a reduction in MSP premiums, which are being cut in half for people earning below $120,000. That’s a budget item that benefits residents of all ages, but especially seniors on a fixed income, she said. Clark also said Liberal investments in healthcare mean seniors have greater access to MRIs and shorter waits.

But Sayeed refutes that, and despite the money seniors may save through MSP premiums, he says seniors now have a tougher time accessing essential health care services because of cuts made by Clark.

Clark makes cuts sound like a good thing though. She said more cuts to MSP premiums will come in subsequent years. The Liberals couldn’t fully eliminate MSP premiums in this year’s budget because it would meant running a deficit, she said, as the revenue generated from them – $2.4 billion – is much greater than the budget’s surplus of $295 million.

In order to fully eliminate MSP premiums, “We have to keep our economy growing,” she said. “That’s the trick.”

“We’ve grown our economy, it’s been a really strong period of growth for us which is why we’ve been able to do this.”

For the middle class though, it hasn’t been so easy to appreciate the economic growth, Sayeed says.

“Christy Clark is too busy worrying about the people at the top to focus on the things that matter to people – like access to affordable child care,” he said. “Studies show the (BC NDP’s promise of) $10-a-day child care plan would pay for itself in increased employment and economic activity as we phase it in.”

While Clark’s message was largely shaped around the idea that the Liberal Party minimizes government spending, she was proud to speak about the $100 million in new funding for mental health and substance abuse services. She says that money is being well spent on services like Foundry Kelowna, a “one-stop shop” for youth struggling with mental health of any severity.

“The problem for young people struggling with mental illness, if child has a crisis they don’t know where to go.”

Many people who require specialized help end up at the emergency ward, she said, which is better than nothing but rarely offers adequate solutions. At Foundry Kelowna, a patient’s “level of severity will be evaluated so they don’t have to go searching for services when they are at their most vulnerable and least capable.”

That explanation was met with an applause from the crowd.

The presidency of Donald Trump raises some concern over trade between B.C. exporters and American markets, but Clark seemed optimistic about lobbying the new U.S. government to strike a new softwood lumber deal.

“The (President Barack) Obama administration had a lot of nice talk about Canada, but they, in my view, they never intended to get to a deal on softwood lumber,” Clark said, adding that the previous government seemed much more focused on ratifying the Trans Pacific Partnership agreement.

Under the Trump administration, there is a “new appetite to get this agreement with Canada which is long, long overdue,” she said.

Voters go to the polls in B.C. on May 9.