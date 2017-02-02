Four arrested after arousing suspicion from inside of a stolen truck

A parked Ford F-150 in Kelowna that aroused the suspicion of the RCMP turned out to be stolen and full of contraband.

Kelowna RCMP was alerted yesterday at 4:42 p.m. about the conspicuous vehicle that was parked in front of a business in the 1600 block of Water Street. A member of the RCMP’s Downtown Enforcement Unit located the truck, ran the plates and learned that it had been reported stolen from the North Okanagan on Jan. 25.

Four people in their twenties, two ladies and two gentlemen, were taken into custody without incident.

During the arrest, officers snatched up two cans of bear spray, a collapsible baton, suspected cocaine, several flaps of suspected methamphetamine and tools for selling drugs.

Three of the suspects, all from the Okanagan, were released from custody and are expected to appear in court on a later date. The fourth, a 26-year-old Prince George man, faces potential property and breach related charges, and he also had several outstanding arrest warrants, so he was held in police custody and appeared in court today.