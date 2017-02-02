BEEPS comes out of hibernation for annual general meeting

Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society (BEEPS) saw its colony grow this week by adding a few new directors at their annual general meeting at the Peachland Visitors Centre.

During the same time, the Peachland Fire Department was above the meeting, up in the attic. Volunteer fire fighters spent their weekly training session helping BEEPS by removing a year’s worth of droppings from the bat habitat.

“Before we started doing this, it had collected for decades before we actually went up and cleaned,” said Darlene Hartford, president of BEEPS.

On Tuesday, the fire department collected four garbage bags of droppings. Years ago, during the first cleanse, Hartford said the droppings accumulated for so long they were able to fill 30 garbage bags.

“If it’s not done, it just sort of collects,” Hartford said.

It’s an important job. Now that the bat habitat is cleaned regularly, members of BEEPS will have an easier time spotting white nose syndrome, in the unfortunate event that the local colony becomes infected.

“If we clean the guano and the end of every season, then when bats return from hibernation, the white nose fungus will be revealed in the guano.”

Also during the AGM, members decided who would serve on the 2017 executive team. All candidates won by acclimation. Darlene Hartford is the club president; Joey Byatt is the VP; the secretary is Borana Bach; Doris Muhs is the treasurer; and serving as directors are Patrick Van Minsel, Rachel Truant, Jenn Clute; Doreen Hall and Sam Theriault.

And the cave isn’t full yet – BEEPS hopes to welcome a summer student onto the team later this year, pending the success of their application for the Canada Summer Works program.

“If we get a student we have lots of plans in the works for them,” said Darlene Hartford, president of BEEPS.

The student, filling the position of bat education facilitator and program developer, will take on three major assignments. Once he or she becomes comfortable giving guided tours, they will train volunteers as apprentices.

“So that when program ends there would be some ambassadors,” Hartford said.

Another task will be the creation of a BEEPS brochure, a product the public has been yearning for.

And BEEPS has a bat display in the interpretive centre that hasn’t changed in two years, so Hartford hopes a summer student will be able to give it a revamp .

“We want it to have a fresh look,” she said.

If the grant application is successful, BEEPS will be able to employ the student for 16 weeks during the summer.

Next on BEEPS’ horizon is the Historical Scavenger Hunt, which will be taking place March 21 to 24 at the Visitor Centre.