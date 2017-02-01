Renfrew repairs estimated at $750,000

There will be no bandaid solution for the Renfrew Road slide – District council decided to go ahead with a permanent fix at a cost estimated at $750,000.

District staff and consultants are still looking for cost efficiencies to finance a repair for the Jan. 6 mudslide. Staffers are also working with Emergency Management BC and the regional emergency management program to access funding.

However they end up paying for it, the project which will employ a conventional earth import method. Geotechnical engineers from Interior Testing Services will draw up the plan, which will use geogrid material and imported fill to help with slope stability. Under favourable weather conditions, construction could begin in as soon as two week, and is expected to last four to six weeks. To keep the highway traffic from getting too clogged, a majority of the material will be hauled in overnight, with placing and compaction planned during daylight hours.

Renfrew Road remains closed to traffic above the site of the slide and ground zero is still fenced off.

Traffic lights have been installed on the one-way section of Renfrew Road help ease local traffic flows. To increase safety near the intersection of Highway 97 and Hardy Road, which is bearing increased volumes because of the slide, two speed readers were installed to alert southbound drivers of their speed. However, neither of those signs were working earlier this week.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience and support during this time, while we have been carefully assessing our options to ensure the best possible outcomes that provide optimum value for the community,” said Mayor Fortin.