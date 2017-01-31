Tugboat sinks in Lake Okanagan

The sinking of a commercial tug boat in Okanagan Lake resulted in tragedy last night.

Emergency crews are working to recover a man’s body that was confirmed to still be in a commercial vessel that sank near Manhattan Point off the east shores of Okanagan Lake.

The man is believed to be the operator of a vessel belonging to Tolko Industries.

Employees from Tolko called the RCMP at 9:21 p.m. to report the incident.

When RCMP was informed that somebody was unaccounted for, the Kelowna Fire Department was dispatched and attended the scene to conduct an extensive search.

Also helping in the search was Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, who had assistance from another Tolko Industries vessel, and was able to drop an underwater camera close enough to the sunken vessel to confirm the operator was still inside.

Later this morning, the RCMP Southeast District Underwater Recovery Team is expected to recover the body.

RCMP have secured the scene and say the investigation is in its early stages.