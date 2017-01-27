Premier Christy Clark talks business in West Kelowna

Sharing a meal with Premier Christy Clark costed $4,972 more last night than it did this morning.

Guests paid $5,000 on Jan. 26 to share a dinner with the premier at Mission Hill Winery, opposed to $28 for a question and answer session over breakfast at the Cove Lakeside Resort on the morning of Jan. 27.

“Are the people here today being valued as much for $28 plates as the ones paying $5,000? Are they getting the same consideration?” Dayleen Van Ryswyk facetiously asked, who was demonstrating with her husband outside of the Cove.

Inside the building, when asked by reporters who attended the $5,000-per-plate dinner, Clark refused to share that information but said it would be made available in the coming weeks.

Clark made the argument that without private fundraisers, the only other way for political parties to raise money would be to tax the public. She conceded that the status quo isn’t perfect, “but I certainly think it’s better than forcing taxpayers to fund political parties.”

While speaking with the audience of local business leaders, Clark made the case that B.C. performs better than the other provinces.

British Columbia’s carbon tax is revenue neutral, she said, whereas in other provinces, revenues end up in government coffers. Unlike in B.C., where carbon tax revenues are returned to taxpayers through tax cuts, politicians in other provinces use the carbon taxes to “decide how they’re going to spend your money because they think they can spend it better than you can.”

Nevertheless, she defended the practice of a tax on carbon. The best way to discourage pollution and encourage innovation, Clark says, is to encourage the population to adopt lower-carbon lifestyles by “taxing in areas we don’t want and lowering taxes in areas we do want.”

Much of Clark’s message revolved around the idea that taxation should be minimal because citizens put their money to better use than politicians, though she spoke of one social program she was proud to have expanded – the Single Parent Employment Initiative. Clark said when the Liberal Government pitched the idea, civil servants estimated a small demand of 200 applications, but as it turned out, “We helped 7,520 single parents, 80 per cent of them women, to get off welfare and into work.”

When asked about the government’s take on the rise of protectionism in the United States under the thumb of President Donald Trump, Clark didn’t seem worried about it having a negative effect of British Columbia. She said the government has been diversifying the economy, finding new markets in Asia and other parts of Canada, and B.C. is now the least-dependant province on US markets.

“It wasn’t always that way,” she said, adding that a larger customer base is good for business.

“We’re not going to settle for scraps off the table from the Americans. We are fighting for the bed deal we can possibly get.”

However, B.C. has an abundance of soft lumber, which Clark believes the Trump administration will be dependent upon.

“The ray of hope it that while the Americans are becoming more protectionist, Donald Trump as a builder knows intuitively that residential housing starts is a major driver of economic growth for America. He ran on a jobs agenda, and they cannot grow their housing industry without softwood going into their country.”

But the NDP aren’t happy with the way the Liberals have been dealing with lumber, arguing that far more jobs could be created if the wood wasn’t being exported in its rawest form. In a press release on Thursday, party leader John Horgan said, “B.C. is not just shipping record numbers of our logs offshore – the Christy Clark government is shipping away good, family-supporting jobs along with those raw logs. That’s just wrong.”

When it comes to the export of another B.C. staple, wine, Clark said the Liberals have been deterred by the protectionist policies of other provinces. Clark hoped other premiers would be encouraged to see that B.C.’s wine industry grew after the government opened borders to interprovincial trade in 2012, but the only Manitoba has a similar open border policy.

Among the dozens in attendance was Tom Dyas, president of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce. He was happy to hear the premier share positive information about job statistics, but beyond the blandness of numbers, “She put a real personal touch on the conversation she had.

“Overall I think she had a good morning.”