Man charged, women released after RCMP raid suspected drug home in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP busted a man and two women last Friday after raiding a home that was full of full of pills, powder and pot.

The property was in the 1500 block of Elm Street. Police had help from the RCMP’s Downtown Enforcement Unit and Police Dog Services.

The list of contraband includes “over 100 grams of suspected cocaine, over 1.15 grams of suspected heroin, over 280 grams of marijuana, nearly half a gram of suspected methamphetamine and just over 300 various illicit pills,” according to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “During their search, investigators also seized a replica firearm, a can of bear spray, packaging materials consistent with drug trafficking and cash.”

The three suspects were arrested without incident. The man, 59 years old from Kelowna, was breaching a probation order and held in custody over the weekend. The women were not charged and released unconditionally.