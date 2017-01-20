New speed reader near Antler Beach

Motorists traveling south along Highway 97 will be reminded of their speed when they pass through Antler Beach.

Earlier this week, a digital speed reader was installed by the Ministry of Transportation. The sign is located a stone’s throw from the Hardy Road intersection where the speed limit is 70 kilometres per hour.

“With the slide that’s occurred, we were looking at options to make that intersection a little bit safer,” said Joe Mitchell, operations director with the District.

After the mudslide that happened on Jan. 6, many local residents have had their access to Renfrew Road blocked off, which has resulted in greater traffic volumes along the Hardy Road intersection.

“With the additional traffic there, I would imagine thats why the MOTI added that one sign,” said Mitchell.

The MOTI confirmed the mudslide did in fact prompt the new speed reader.

According to public engagement officer Danielle Pope, “The MOTI in consultation with the District of Peachland, have been discussing ways to improve visibility and safety for motorists at this location due to increased turn movements at Hardy Road and as a result of the recent slide and temporary closure of District of Peachland’s Renfrew Road.”

In addition to the speed reader, the MOTI also installed an oversize sign reading “intersection ahead,” which replaced an existing smaller sign.

In the District’s dealing with the rest of the slide, a bypass pump for the sewer system was successfully installed, and officials are still working with geotechs to determine the cause before drafting up some potential solutions.