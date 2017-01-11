Condon tries to turf Fortin from RDCO

The schisms among District council were on full display Tuesday night when Mayor Cindy Fortin survived an attempted mutiny at the regular council meeting.

After Coun. Terry Condon criticized Fortin’s correspondence regarding the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant, he raised a motion to have council rescind the Mayor’s appointment as the District of Peachland’s representative at the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

“That’s really pathetic,” Fortin told Condon.

“It’s a privilege I have as a councillor,” Condon said. “If my colleagues don’t want to agree with me, it won’t get seconded and I’ll be defeated.”

The motion was seconded by Coun. Thom, “Out of respect for democracy and my colleague,” he said.

“Oh give me a break,” Fortin replied.

It was defeated 4 – 3 with Condon, Thom and Coun. Schierbeck voting in favour.

Condon’s contention was over they way Fortin communicated with the RDCO in November regarding the treatment plant. Condon perceived Fortin to have been misrepresenting one of the District’s previous commitments, going against a successful resolution that committed the District to maintain the treatment plant as a service of the regional district.

“It significantly weakened the position of the District of Peachland,” Condon said.

Attached to Tuesday’s agenda was a letter Condon publicly addressed to the Mayor, accusing Fortin of going against the will of council.

“…RDCO Chair (Gail) Given received Peachland’s letter of Nov. 28, 2016, requesting exclusion from the governance study of the Wastewater Treatment plant from the current Strategic Plan, and asked if you wished to respond. You did by confirming that “we would be open to looking at it …”, which is in direct opposition to council’s position which you were charged to deliver,” reads Condon’s letter.

Fortin insisted that in no way was any dialogue between her and West Kelowna Doug Mayor Findlater out of sync with the District’s position.

“I was open minded, not naive as you so rudely described me at a recent meeting … just because I chose diplomacy at the RDCO meeting over being pompous and boorish to them, does not mean that I did not get my point across to the regional board. So just to restate it, four times, I made it clear that Peachland was not interested in a change in governance at the Westside Treatment Plant.”