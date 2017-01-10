Camper van takes the polar plunge

The few sections of Okanagan Lake’s frozen surface aren’t strong enough to support a camper van, as demonstrated early this morning.

At 6:45 a.m., emergency crews arrived at the Cook Road boat launch in Kelowna to find a 1984 brown Ford camper van partially submerged in the lake, about 20 to 25 metres from the shore.

“It does appear as though the vehicle rolled onto of the ice before eventually crashing through the surface,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Members of the Kelowna Fire Department were fortunate to discover there was nobody inside the vehicle.

O’Donaghey said evidence suggests the van was unoccupied during the time when it entered the waters.

“Investigators suspect that a person or persons may have intentionally set the vehicle in motion at the crest of the boat ramp,” he said. “Investigators have identified the vehicle’s owner; the investigation is ongoing.”

If anyone has additional information they are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

