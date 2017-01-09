Cougar captured in Kelowna

A large female cougar was darted in Kelowna last night after apartment dwellers became uncomfortable that it was lounging outside of their building’s main entrance.

The RCMP received a call at 8:49 p.m. from “nervous” residents from an apartment building in the 2100 block of Cooper Rd., who reported a large female cougar to be resting in a decorative brick alcove near the main doors. The tenants stayed inside and kept a safe distance until police arrived.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service was then notified and two Conservation Officers arrived to capture the predatory cat using a tranquilizer gun. Once the cougar was darted, she began to run but didn’t last long before the sleeping agent kicked in. The conservation officers loaded the cat into a truck and she will be released into the wild upon recovery.

“Clearly this situation ended in the best possible way”, said Cst. Steve Holmes. “People were prudent in leaving the Cougar alone and the Conservation Officers did a terrific job in dealing with this beautiful but dangerous animal, protecting both her and the public in the process”.