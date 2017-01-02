Man shot after breaking into home, “not a random attack”

A man who tried to force his way into a home on Last Road in West Kelowna was shot in a “lower extremity” after a struggle between him and a resident of the home, according to West Kelowna RCMP.

On Dec. 23 at 5:41 p.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call that reported a shooting inside of a residential property. Police were told that a man suspected of breaking into the home was shot before fleeing the property wounded. Police went to the hospital where they had a pretty good idea they might find him. And they did. After 41-year-old Darryn Allen Nelson of Kaleden was released from receiving medical treatment he was arrested.

“The ongoing police investigation has revealed that this was an isolated incident, not a random attack,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The parties involved in the altercation were well known to each other. No one else inside the home was injured.”

Nelson has been charged with several criminal offences including break and enter, uttering threats and a variety of firearms related offences including pointing a firearm and possession contrary to order. He was held in custody and appeared in Court the morning of Dec. 28. He was remanded into custody and was expected to re-appear in court on Jan. 5.

Anybody who might know more about the incident is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigations Section at 250-768-2880.