Wholesome hockey game draws attention towards Turner

The recent cold snap relented just in time for the Winter Classic in Peachland, where two Timbit hockey teams used the outdoor arena at Turner Properties to play under the sun.

In light of a development proposal that would see the Turner Park sportsbox relocated, Greg Martinuik, who’s a Peachland firefighter and minor hockey coach, thought it would be a good time for local youngsters to play a quintessentially-Canadian game of hockey, while also demonstrating the venue as an icon of the community.

Preparing a quality sheet of ice requires hours of effort every day from the local firemen. Volunteer crews began flooding the rink every night on Dec. 6 and their efforts were aided by a cold snap, which ended right before Sunday’s game.

“We had it pretty pristine,” Martinuik said. “We didn’t want anyone to have bad experience so we might have put in a little extra time this year.”

And on top of the physical labour, Martinuik said it was another battle to cut through all the red tape.

“Something so simple always has to get so complicated.”

“It had to get sanctioned from BC Hockey; we had to make sure legalities were there; a contract in place with the district; insurance for the kids – more work than I thought it was going to be. But worth it. It’s frustrating as a coach and for the parents, but from a hockey standpoint, the kids have fun. It makes a memory for them.”

Despite the administrative challenges, he said the event was nearly perfect.

“Being in the Okanagan with the lake and mountains as a backdrop – the only way that game could have ben better if it was on a natural pond.”

If there is any misconception over how often the sport box is used, Martinuik hopes that last week’s game will show how the asset is deeply appreciated by local families.

“It’s all for the kids. It’s a shame the community’s going to lose that.”

Volunteer Matt Stoltz, who also helped prepare the rink, said the ice was fantastic on Sunday.

“It’s just a pretty well-used park to begin with. People always look forward to skating there,” he said, adding that no other rink like it exists near Peachland.

Fire chief Dennis Craig said the local department has 10 to 15 dedicated volunteers looking after the rink and they’ll continue to maintain it as long as the weather co-operates.

The proposed development would see up to 25 per cent of the property remain as public open space, but houses are slated to be built over the current site of the sportsbox, and more units are planned below the plateau, still on Turner Properties, but accessible by car only from Jackson Crescent.

Of that 25 per cent public open space, around 45 per cent of it is on steep slopes with a grade of 30 per cent or greater, according to Ed Grifone with CTQ Consultants, who’s helping to facilitate the developer’s proposal.

However, the land has not been topographically surveyed and data came from government sources.

Grifone reminded that developing 25 per cent to be open park space is greater than the minimum requirement of five per cent.