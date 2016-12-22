We’d be crazy not to allow development at Turner

Dear editor:

This is a win-win!

I’m talking about the Turner Park “community pulse” article in The View on Dec 16.

This is not “a bit of a dilemma”. This is private property that the owners have the right to develop. This is a desperately needed increase (of 34 parcels) to our tax base.

This is a property owner offering to donate as much as 2.15 acres of parkland to Peachland.

This is $5,700 (tax from about 4 parcels) in annual savings to municipal taxes. This is exactly the kind of responsible developer that we need in Peachland.

This is a win-win.

Our miniscule taxpaying population cannot continue to absorb annual tax increases and parcel assessments to support the town. There are just not enough of us. The suggestion that the district increase taxes again to purchase the 8.6 acre property is irresponsible. We are still carrying $350/annually each for a water treatment plant.

Can we please think more about what’s best for Peachland and less about what we’d prefer for ourselves. Can we try to attract and encourage, not obstruct and frustrate responsible developers.

Let’s try saying “Welcome to Peachland!”

Wylli Seipp

Peachland