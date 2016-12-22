Peachland firefighters level up to take on fentanyl epidemic

Members of the Peachland Fire Dept. will soon have the training to counteract fentanyl overdoses.

While informing committee of the whole last week about the department’s upcoming training session, fire chief Dennis Craig said the epidemic isn’t just contained to heavy drug addicts.

“It’s recreational users, people who go to raves and parties that are the ones experimenting, and unfortunately the ones paying the ultimate price,” he said, adding that most victims don’t seem to take fentanyl intentionally.

Craig said the Peachland department has noticed a recent increase after responding to three overdoses in the past six months.

While they can’t verify whether any of them were linked to fentanyl, he said the number of overdoses is more than normal for Peachland but the spike is worse in most other parts of the province.

“Overdoses aren’t up as much as they are in other communities … but for a community our size, that is more of an increase than we’ve seen in the past.”

Coun. Terry Condon asked if such training is a good use of firefighter resources, given that BC Ambulance is already prepared to deal with overdoses.

Craig conceded that he never thought he would be administering drugs as a firefighter, “but times are changing,” and it’s become too big of a problem for just once agency to handle.

He equated it to the devestating wildfires in 2003, which prompted departments around B.C. to focus much more heavily on wildfire prevention.

“With this training we’re just us making sure we’re staying on top of the community and delivering the best services possible,” he said. “We were already going to overdose calls; it was already in our response protocols.”

After their training, firemen will be able to administer naloxone, a tool to intervene more effectively. It works by injecting a needle into a muscle.

“We’re not adding any resources or call volume to us, just an extra tool the province is allowing us to use.”

Crews will have a naloxone kit in each of the emergency vehicles and members are only allowed to administer two doses to a person. Each dose of naloxone contains 0.4 milligrams per millimetre and costs $1.83 through the province or $45 over the counter.

Beyond protecting the public, Craig said naloxone training is also an important measure to keep his crew safe. Firefighters are already exposed to dangerous chemicals, and he said it takes just two grains of salt worth of fentanyl to be fatal, even through skin absorption.

This training shouldn’t bring much comfort to illicit drug users. Even if overdose victims are given naloxone, they only have about 30 minutes of reprieve and are likely to deal with serious side effects.

Mayor Cindy Fortin said it’s good to know the local department will receive the training but the circumstances are unfortunate.

Earlier this week, the BC Coroners Service reported that November set a new record for illicit drug deaths in the province with 128. That tops the previous high, 82, which was set in January 2016.

As of Monday, there had been 755 illicit drug deaths, an increase of more than 70 per cent over 2015.

Corners service detected fentanyl in 60 per cent of those deaths, increasing nearly threefold over the previous year.

The coroners service recommends users have naloxone readily available as one of its harm-reduction measures.