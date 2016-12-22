Letter to the editor: We would be crazy to allow development at Turner

Dear editor:

Last week’s copy of the View told us that a West Kelowna realtor thought building houses on our neighbourhood Park on Turner Ave was a good idea; what a surprise! If Peachland realtors visited West Kelowna to endorse building houses on her local neighbourhood park, would she consider that a good idea; probably not.

The issue of the future of Turner Park is a complicated one and a knowledge of the history is required to get a good sense of perspective. An important fact is that this land is not zoned for residential development and was purchased from the school district by three doctors in 2006, on that understanding. The key person who led the process at that time was Gary Randhawa, a Kelowna pathologist. The purchase price of just over $2 million was far more than the assessed value and residents were left wondering what the idea was. They didn’t have to wait long before a major development proposal was presented to Peachland staff and members of Council. A plan for buildings as high as seven storeys was proposed with a designation of “seniors health care centre”. To the astonishment of residents, Mayor and Council initially tried to approve the plan by use of a development variance permit without a public hearing. The opposition from local residents was swift, significant and well-organised. The development variance permit was subsequently dropped, as it was in contravention of the Local Government Act and Peachland’s own zoning bylaw. After that a revised proposal was put together and a consultant was hired to meet with residents. The death of Gary Randhawa from cancer in 2008 left the project without any local ownership and plans were put on hold.

Today there is a partial change of ownership and a completely different proposed development. After ten years, the current owners want to get their money out, as life has moved on and there are issues to settle; I understand that. According to Mayor Fortin, we can’t tell them what to do and we can’t hold the land hostage. In fact, the BC Local Government Act gives Mayor and Council total control of rezoning and building plans. There is a special provision in the act that ensures that local Councils cannot be sued when they withhold or change land zoning. So what should be done?

No doubt some form of compromise will have to be worked out with a mixture of park and residential but this project should not be rushed. It will be a significant loss to the neighbourhood.

Many people might wonder why Peachland never owned the park and why the school district had to sell the land; that is a very complicated story. But there are some interesting points to ponder. Peachland constructed a sports box at Turner Park 20 years ago and you might wonder why they didn’t buy the land at that time. Before the park was put up for auction, Peachland did have negotiations with the school district. I asked then Mayor Bob Harriman several times about the purchase negotiations; he told me it was confidential. I do know that in 2003, during those negotiations, Peachland linked Turner Park to the main sewer which increased its value significantly; not a very smart negotiating tactic.

If I had been elected your Mayor, I would have tried to arrange a land swap to keep Turner Park. Since Peachland is giving away land downtown worth over $2 million for seniors housing, I believe that the doctors would have agreed to swap the land and build seniors housing downtown. By increasing the height of the planned buildings there, a number of subsidised units could have been combined with market-value units and the Park kept in exchange. It is ironic that we consider a gift of $2 million of land for seniors housing is a great idea but buying Turner Park for that price is out of the question. This community has far too few young families and losing Turner Park will be a sad day for them.

The plans shown at the open house indicate a proposed 34 lot development of two distinct types. The market value of building lots varies depending on factors such as the view but a rezoning to residential, based on these plans, would increase the value of the land to over $4 million. To suggest that this development proposal is beneficial to the community by allowing for extra park space is to forget that this property is not zoned residential and changing its zoning will result in a much greater value. Yes Mayor and Council can set the rules and make sure that the compromise is acceptable to local residents by keeping a significant part of the park.

I don’t support the proposed compact lots with very limited parking. Turner Avenue is heavily used and we cannot have street parking that would interfere with winter snow plows. The townhouse units shown on the ridge and in the lower section would be more compatible with the neighbourhood. I have already been contacted by other local residents who want to discuss the proposal. I hope to be able to provide some more feedback when I have had chance to understand what others think. CTQ consultants organised the open house on December 8th and they are trying to make the most money for their clients; that is what they are paid to do. We cannot expect them to promote the views of local residents. However I would like to recognise the positive contribution of one of the new owners, Doug Mulholland. This time the approach is one of consultation rather than confrontation. Let us hope that a proposal can be accepted by the neighbourhood that gives the owners a fair return on their investment. A fair return though is not necessarily an overly generous one.

Eric Hall

Peachland