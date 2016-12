It was a cold winter day on Dec. 22, 1950 when a Canadian Pacific DC 3 airliner crashed on the top of the mountain directly across from Peachland.

It was foggy and their altimeter may have been defective.

There were only two fatalities, the pilot and the co-pilot.

It was a very difficult rescue in deep snow by search teams walking to the mountain top from Naramata.

Search and rescue parachutists jumped into the scene to give first aid, they were later followed by the ground rescue teams.